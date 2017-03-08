× French artists Irène and Francis Jacob are telling stories through their music

Award-winning actress and musician Irène Jacob and her brother Francis Jacob join Justin to talk about their musical collaboration, the style of music they play, how their sound combines elements of folk, jazz and world music, what they are trying to accomplish with this project, how they approach the craft of creating a song, expanding on traditional styles of music to make something new and what it’s like to be siblings and work on this musical project together. They also perform a couple of songs including “Communion” and “La cigale.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

