× Dr. John Duffy: Let’s lighten up and laugh a bit!

Dr. John Duffy is a an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. As a refreshing change to previous segments he’s done with Bill and Wendy, today he talks about laughter and smiling, surrounding yourself in positivity, health and exercise, and other great ways to lighten your mood.

