× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/7/17: Ross, International Women’s Day, “Bee” Baking

With less than a week after debuting on the NYSE, Snap Inc. has dropped below it’s market price. Jon Najarian (CNBN Contributor & Co-Founder of Najarian Family Office) joined Steve to talk about what’s going on with Snap Inc. and the other stocks to keep an eye out for. Andrew Herrmann (Editor at DNA Info) told us about the “Openings & Closings” including an out of town big box store, Suzanne Muchin (Co-Host of The Big Payoff) chatted about International Women’s Day, and Chef Sean Curry (Beekeeper & Chef at B.) to discuss his focus on helping sustain bees – those of which are highly involved in pollinating the sourced food at the restaurant.