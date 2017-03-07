× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/4/17: Sarah McBride, Christian Davenport, Ally Marotti, Danny Ecker

On this Saturday edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch, Amy talks to Bloomberg’s Sarah McBride about Google’s influence (or lack thereof) in Kansas City. Christian Davenport from the Washington Post discusses Amazon’s big plans for the moon. Chicago Tribune’s Ally Marotti breaks down what is happening with Caterpillar. Later, Danny Ecker explains why Northwestern’s most successful basketball season in years couldn’t have come at a better time (https://www.chicagobusiness.com/article/20170224/ISSUE01/170229915/how-northwestern-university-wildcats-can-leverage-success).