× What makes a great news story?

Public Narrative President Susy Schultz and Studs Terkel Award Winner Cate Cahan join Justin to talk about the Studs Terkel Awards, Cate’s experiences working with Studs Terkel, the challenges the media face in the current political climate, trying to get reporters to go deeper on the communities they cover, what stands in the way of a good story, the importance of being transparent, always seeking out the truth and the future of journalism.

