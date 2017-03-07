× WGN Political Analyst Paul Lisnek: Healthcare is difficult…

Bill and Wendy are joined by WGN Political Analyst and friend of the show Paul Lisnek to talk about the Republicans’ plan to repeal and replace Obamacare vs. Obamacare itself. They talk about healthcare as a right, what worked and what didn’t in Obamacare, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from noon to one p.m. streaming.