× Was this Governor Rauner’s worst week in office?

Reboot Illinois publisher Madeleine Doubek joins Justin to discuss the continuing Illinois budget crisis, the failure of the “Grand Bargain,” Chance the Rapper meeting with Governor Rauner, the fractured relationship between Governor Rauner and Comptroller Susana Mendoza and if Democrats are feeling any pressure to finally get a deal done.

