Top Six@6 03.07.17: Revised travel ban, Jason Heyward hits a HR, & more
-Dr. Ben Carson, the news Secretary of HUD made a speech yesterday where he…Compared immigrants to slaves.
-House Republicans unveiled their long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the ACA.
-President Trump revised his travel ban, removing Iraq but leaving 6 other predominantly Muslim nations on the list of those barred from entering the U.S.
-Monday was the 7th straight day that Sean Spicer the WH press Secretary declined to hold a televised WH press briefing.
-There was an Airbnb listing in NW at Trump Tower.
-Cubs’ Jason Heyward was 0-16 in spring training, then goe his very first hit, a home run.