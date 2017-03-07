× Top Six@6 03.07.17: Revised travel ban, Jason Heyward hits a HR, & more

-Dr. Ben Carson, the news Secretary of HUD made a speech yesterday where he…Compared immigrants to slaves.

-House Republicans unveiled their long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the ACA.

-President Trump revised his travel ban, removing Iraq but leaving 6 other predominantly Muslim nations on the list of those barred from entering the U.S.

-Monday was the 7th straight day that Sean Spicer the WH press Secretary declined to hold a televised WH press briefing.

-There was an Airbnb listing in NW at Trump Tower.

-Cubs’ Jason Heyward was 0-16 in spring training, then goe his very first hit, a home run.