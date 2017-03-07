× The Midwest Independent Film Festival: “The Legend of Swee’ Pea”

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Mike McNamara, Co-founder and Executive Director for the Midwest Independent Film Festival, and Benjamin May, Director of tonight’s film “The Legend of Swee’ Pea”. Praised by critics and film festivals across the country, executive produced by NBA star Carmelo Anthony, “The Legend of Swee’ Pea” will make its Chicago Premiere with the Midwest Independent Film Festival.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.