× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-7-17

What an amazing show we have for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Madeleine Doubek of Reboot Illinois gets us up to speed on all the action (or inaction) happening down in Springfield, Chicago rap stars G Herbo and Lil Bibby along with Fake Shore Drive’s Andrew Barber chat about their big show tomorrow night at Metro, Jason Erkes discusses the future of the cannabis industry under President Trump, author Edward McCLelland talks about his book, “How to Speak Midwestern” and we end the show with another hilarious edition of “The Worst” with comedians Marz Timms and Elizabeth Gomez!

