The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/07/17): President Trump’s softer side, the meaning of Easter, and Kasso’s new TV reccomendation

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 53 (03/07/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board Member Kristen McQueary and Editorial Cartoonist Scott Stantis to talk about President Trump’s address to Congress, Russian Ambassadors, the true meaning of Easter, and “The Americans.” Plus, Kasso talks to Kristen’s daughter about feeding the homeless.

