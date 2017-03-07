× The Carry Out 3-6-17: “The Big Ten Tournament starts on Wednesday in Washington D.C. which seems like a very stupid place to play the Big 10 Tournament”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump’s new travel ban, a new healthcare bill being released by the GOP in Congress, FBI Director James Comey saying President Obama did not tap Donald Trump’s phones, Chicago not having any homicides over an eight day stretch, Chance the Rapper donating 1 million dollars to CPS, a new study saying Chicago bridges are crumbling, Lisa Madigan putting out a list of the biggest consumer complaints of the year, Snapchat’s profits disappearing, the Northwestern Wildcats losing to Purdue, the Bulls taking on the Pistons, NFL free agency starting this week, Jake Arrieta making his spring debut and Peep-flavored Oreos are making people’s poop pink.

