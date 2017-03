× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.07.17: Tuesdays are for the kids

We finally got a chance to talk to our buddy Owen Mahan he was so cool! We can all learn a lot about how we all look at life. We also met an awesome Allstate Kid of the Week, Caelan Doyle. The founding chefs of the French Pastry School stopped by the studio to talk about the Mayor’s Cup Youth Pastry Competition. Troy Murray talks a little Blackhawks and Dean Richards gives us the entertainment scoop.