Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez Full Show (March 7th) | New Music Monday from rapper, Austin Fillmore and Morton's Steakhouse feeds Chicago for St. Patty's

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! It’s New Music Monday from rapper, Austin Fillmore and Morton’s Steakhouse feeds Chicago for St. Patty’s Day coming up! We also take a look at continued weather coverage and dive into a discussion into the new affordable care act proposed.