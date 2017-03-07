× Illinois budget deal collapses, Uber & Kay Jewelers sexual harassment allegations, does Trump understand FISA?, OJ’s release & much more

Illinois Policy Institute Vice President of Communications Diana Rickert joins the show to discuss the collapse of the Illinois budget deal.

Next, Rich and Jason welcome back Bryce Downey & Lenkov labor & employment attorney Maital Savin to discuss sexual harassment allegations against Uber & Kay Jewelers and age discrimination allegations against CareerBuilder.

Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, Rich and Jason cover Jesse Jackson Jr.’s workers’ compensation claim, OJ Simpson’s impending release, a Sisqo impersonator and the death of the most famous judge in history.