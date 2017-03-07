× Chicago hip hop supertars G Herbo and Lil Bibby on creating art in the shadows of violence

Fake Shore Drive’s Andrew Barber and young Chicago hip hop stars G Herbo and Lil Bibby join Justin for a great conversation about a variety of topics including dealing with stereotypes, recognizing how much their fanbase is expanding, how much their music has evolved, how they stay connected to their community, not taking their success for granted, how Chicago has become a leader in the hip hop world, trying to stay outside of the drill scene, the violence that permeates the city, leading the next generation of kids coming out of Chicago, the importance of following your heart, giving back to their neighborhoods, supporting the controversial idea of bringing in the National Guard to help curb the violence problem and tomorrow night’s FSD and RBSS show at Metro.

