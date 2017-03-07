× After Humboldt family loses everything in fire, school steps up to help

HUMBOLDT PARK — A local high school is stepping up to help a Humboldt Park family that lost everything in a fire Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., firefighters were called to the fire in the Williams family home at 953 N. St. Louis Ave. that ended up spreading to another house.

All 15 family members — eight adults and seven children — were able to safely evacuate, but the blaze destroyed the longtime family home and all the family’s belongings.