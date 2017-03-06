× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/6/17: Tech Madness, Social Media Rights, & Alaska Airlines

The field of innovation is constantly moving and that’s why every week we catch up with the “Chicago Inno Boys” (Will Flanagan and Jim Dalke), and they discussed with Steve how Chicago is becoming higher and higher on the international startup platform. Steve also chatted with Chicago Tribune’s Randi Shaffer to cover the weekend’s social media buzz, and Steve talked travel previewing the newest WGN Trip to Ireland, and America’s 10 best airlines with James Curry (Executive Director with ThePointsGuy.com).