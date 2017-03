× WGN Radio Theatre #160: Fibber McGee & Molly, Inner Sanctum Mysteries, Dangerous Assignment

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 4th, 2017. Tonight, we present “Fibber McGee & Molly: Fibber’s Birthday” (02-06-40), “Inner Sanctum Mysteries: You Could Die Laughing” (05-07-46) and “Dangerous Assignment: Eastern Europe – Krona Cutlass” (02-10-51).