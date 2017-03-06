× WGN & Pete McMurray present An Ireland Adventure featuring Van Morrison Live in his Hometown

An Ireland Adventure featuring Van Morrison Live in his Hometown

August 11, 2017

Must book by March 28, 2017

Enjoy this unique opportunity to see Van Morrison ‘up close and personal’ in his hometown. Previous guests will vouch for the very special atmosphere created in such an intimate setting, recreating the feel of jazz clubs of yesteryear. It is an ideal setting for Van Morrison to play the songs you know, in the way he feels he should play them now. This special departure is limited to 30 guests. Must book by March 28, 2017.

Departure:

Chicago: $3,799.00 per person* (includes round-trip air from Chicago and all departure taxes and surcharges.) *Single supplement is additional $999.

Package Includes:

Air: Round-trip air from Chicago O’Hare on Aer Lingus

Accommodations:

Dublin – 1 night, 4-Star Stephens Green Hotel







Newscastle – 2 nights, 4-Star Slieve Donard Hotel







Derry – 1 night, 4-Star Beech Hill House Hotel







Ballyfarnon – 1 night, 4-Star Kilronan Castle







Dublin – 2 nights, 4-Star Stephens Green Hotel

Other Inclusions:

Private luxury motorcoach with professional Irish driver/guide







Breakfast each morning, except day of arrival







5, three-course dinners including a special dinner before Van Morrison’s show and dinner and an evening of Irish folklore and storytelling in The Brazen Head Pub Dublin







Epic Ireland







Neolithic monument Knowth







Titanic Museum in Belfast







St. Patrick’s Centre







Giant’s Causeway







Derry City Walking Tour







Guinness Storehouse







Dublin Literary Walking Tour







Panoramic Dublin City Tour







Portfolio of travel documents







Hotel porterage of one suitcase per person







Portfolio of travel documents







Hotel porterage of one suitcase per person







24-hour emergency customer service while traveling in Ireland

Click here for the reservation form

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

Please book early as space is subject to availability.

*Terms and Conditions: This is a Private Group Journey based on a minimum of 20 passengers to operate. LIMITED TO 30 GUESTS. Rates are per person based on double occupancy. Departure taxes and fuel surcharges are included. Single supplement additional $999. Air inclusive rates are subject to availability and are based on departure from Chicago O’Hare on Aer Lingus. Not eligible for accrual of frequent flyer points/mileage. Child/infant discounts not available. Above mentioned hotels are subject to change. Cancellations/Changes: ALL PAYMENTS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE. Cancellation insurance is offered at 9% of total cost. For a full list of terms and conditions, please visit http://journeysconnect.com/about-1/group-terms-and-conditions

Itinerary (subject to change):

DAY 1 – USA / DUBLIN: Fly transatlantic overnight to Dublin, Ireland. Dinner is served and in-flight entertainment is provided.

DAY 2 – ARRIVE DUBLIN, IRELAND: Welcome to Ireland! After collecting your bags, you will meet with your driver in the arrivals hall at Dublin Airport. Shortly afterwards, your group transfer will depart and make its way towards your Dublin hotel. PLEASE NOTE: Check-in at Dublin hotels is normally 2:00pm. The hotel will try to accommodate earlier arrival but this is not guaranteed. This afternoon, visit Epic Ireland, the Irish Emigration Museum, which tells the dramatic story of how Irish people have spread around the globe, and how they changed the world. Through 20 state-of-the-art galleries, visitors immerse themselves in the stories of some of the most remarkable tales of sacrifice, endurance, adventure, and discovery the world has ever known. This evening, join your fellow travelers for a Welcome Dinner. Hotel Name: Stephens Green Hotel. (D)S

DAY 3 – DUBLIN / BOYNE VALLEY / NEWCASTLE: This morning, depart Dublin and travel north towards Newcastle in Northern Ireland. Pause to visit the Boyne Valley Visitor Centre to learn about the 5,000-year-old burial tombs of Newgrange and Knowth. Tour one of them to see how primitive people managed to align huge boulders precisely with the movements of the sun. Afterwards, travel past the gentle slopes of the Mourne Mountains to your hotel located on the coast of County Down. This evening you are free for dinner on your own. Hotel Name: Slieve Donard Hotel. (B)

DAY 4 – BELFAST / TITANIC / VAN MORRISON: This morning, head to Belfast to visit the newly opened Titanic Belfast. It is located in the heart of the city, on the slipways where RMS Titanic was built. You truly re-live the entire Titanic story from her birth in Belfast to the fateful maiden voyage and her eventual discovery on the seabed. Afterwards, Onwards to Downpatrick for a visit to the St. Patrick Centre, the only Exhibition in the World dedicated to Ireland’s Patron Saint. This evening, in your hotel, enjoy an intimate evening with Van Morrison. Enjoy a gourmet dinner before the show. This is a unique opportunity to see Van Morrison ‘up close and personal’ in his home town, Belfast. Previous guests will vouch for the very special atmosphere created in such an intimate setting, recreating the feel of jazz clubs of yesteryear. It is an ideal setting for Van to play the songs you know, in the way he feels he should play them now. Hotel Name: Slieve Donard Hotel. (B/D)

DAY 5 – BELFAST / GIANT’S CAUSEWAY / DERRY: In the morning after breakfast, you will depart and travel north along the scenic route of the “Nine Glans of Antrim.” Visit the unique Giant’s Causeway and hear the legend of the giant Finn MacCool. View enormous hexagonal columns formed by volcanic activity 60 million years ago. Continue to Derry where you join a local guide for a walking tour around the defensive walls that encircle the old city. This evening, enjoy dinner in your hotel. Hotel Name: Beech Hill Country House. (B/D)

DAY 6 – DERRY / DONEGAL / ROSCOMMON: Depart Derry and travel through the rugged countryside of Donegal. Enjoy the spectacular scenery of heathery hills and deep valleys. In Ardara visit Triona Design to sample freshly-baked scones with tea and see demonstrations of spinning and weaving. Pause in Donegal before continuing on towards County Roscommon and Kilronan Castle. Tonight, enjoy a castle dinner. Hotel Name: Kilronan Castle (B/D)

DAY 7 – ROSCOMMON / DUBLIN: After breakfast, depart from Kilronan Castle and make your way towards Dublin. Visit the Guinness Storehouse. Raise a mug of the “black stuff” and drink in Dublin views at the Gravity Bar. This evening, immerse yourself in Dublin’s rich literary heritage on a literary pub crawl through Dublin. This walking tour is a wonderful introduction to Dublin’s literary past and exciting pub culture. On this tour that’s as educational as it is recreational, you’ll embark on an animated and entertaining journey through the sights and sounds that inspired great Irish writers including James Joyce, George Bernard Shaw, Brendan Behan, Sean O’Casey, Samuel Beckett, Oscar Wilde and W.B. Yeats – not forgetting modern scribes like Seamus Heaney, Eavan Boland, Paula Meehan and Brendan Kennelly. You are free to enjoy dinner on your own. Hotel Name: Stephens Green Hotel. (B)

DAY 8 – DUBLIN: Enjoy a day at leisure in Dublin. Then, experience an enchanting evening of Irish folklore and storytelling while enjoying a candlelit traditional Irish dinner in The Brazen Head, Dublin’s oldest pub. Hotel Name: Stephens Green Hotel. (B/D)

DAY 9 – DUBLIN / USA: After breakfast, bid farewell to Ireland as transfers begin to Dublin airport, where after check-in, you will have plenty of time for your last minute duty-free shopping. Your flight to the US arrives the same day. Have a safe journey! (B)

Click here for the reservation form

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

Please book early. Space is subject to availability and limited to 30 guests. Bookings must be made by March 28.