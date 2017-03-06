× Video and Photos: Justin Kaufmann at WE Day Illinois

WE Day is an international series of inspiring stadium-sized events that celebrate youth efforts to address societal issues. WE Day Illinois, made possible by Title Sponsor The Allstate Foundation and other partners, pairs its star-studded lineup with international activists and WE co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger. Together, Craig and Marc energize the crowd with unforgettable performances and motivational speeches to inspire youth to continue taking action on issues such as bullying, education and poverty. Justin visited WE Day Illinois at the Allstate Arena and filed this report.

