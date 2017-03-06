× Top Six@6 03.06.17: President Trump scores another first, Pope says check your bible and more

The Top Six@6 for Monday, March 6, 2017

-President Trump scores another 1st…first to accuse former President of bugging him.

-Republicans reluctant to investigate Trump/Russia and seem fine with examining Obama.

-President Trump’s weekends at Mar-a-Lago is killing local business.

-Pope says check your Bible as often as you check your phone,

-IRS audits fall…budget cuts.. lack of agents

-The Polar Plunge a HUGE success…raises $1.5m while Dave improved his ‘Fight for Air Climb” time!