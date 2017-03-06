WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 10: Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. Mr. Clapper testified to the committee about cyber threats to the United States and fielded questions about effects of Russian government hacking on the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Top Five@5 (3/6/17): James Clapper rebukes President Trump, Chance the Rapper digs deep, and more…
Top Five@5 for Monday, March 6th, 2017:
Chance the Rapper makes good on a promise to help Chicago Public Schools, former DNI Director James Clapper rebukes President Trump’s wiretapping claims, Michael Jackson’s children talk about their father’s life, Saturday Night Live spoofs U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and a remembrance of film aficionado Robert Osborne.
