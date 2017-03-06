× Top Five@5 (3/6/17): James Clapper rebukes President Trump, Chance the Rapper digs deep, and more…

Top Five@5 for Monday, March 6th, 2017:

Chance the Rapper makes good on a promise to help Chicago Public Schools, former DNI Director James Clapper rebukes President Trump’s wiretapping claims, Michael Jackson’s children talk about their father’s life, Saturday Night Live spoofs U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and a remembrance of film aficionado Robert Osborne.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3308180/3308180_2017-03-06-195720.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

