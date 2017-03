× The voice of racing at Arlington Park previews this year’s schedule

The voice of racing at Arlington International Racecourse John G. Dooley joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the rich history of horse racing in Illinois and the highlights from the upcoming season at Arlington.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3308179/3308179_2017-03-06-195419.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​