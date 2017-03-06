× The Opening Bell 3/6/17: Restaurant Consulting & The Walter E. Smith Jingle

Restaurants help make up the unique culture of Chicago, but it’s a difficult industry to break into. Having a mentor with proper expertise might be the only way to lead with success and that’s what Playground Hospitality brings to the table. Steve sat down Doug Roth (CEO of Playground Hospitality) to talk about how his Chicago roots, and industry knowledge will lead the way to where we want to eat next. Steve also talked to Walter Smithe III (President of Walter E Smithe – Furniture & Design) to discuss one of the most iconic jingles of all time, and the next steps the fourth generation of Smithes are taking to continue their thriving business.