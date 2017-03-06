× The Monday Morning Movie Reviews: Logan, Get Out, Oscars

Nick Digilio, Erik Childress, and Collin Souter review the weekend’s new movies including including Logan, Before I Fall, The Institute and Land of Mine.

In addition, since they were off last week, the guys share a few thoughts on the Academy Awards and the movie “Get Out.”

Plus analysis of the box office and Esmeralda’s take on Logan.

