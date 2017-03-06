× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-6-17

We have another terrific show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy take a deep dive into President Trump’s tweetstorm over the weekend, journalists Susy Schultz and Cate Cahan talk about what makes a great news story and the upcoming Studs Terkel Awards, Justin recaps his great time at Allstate’s WE Day Illinois, the brilliant John Darnielle chats about his new book, “Universal Harvester” and the upcoming album from his band The Mountain Goats and we end the show in Studio 435 with live music courtesy of the amazing Chicago band Absolutely Not!

