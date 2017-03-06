× Political analyst Dave Lundy: “The new travel ban is going to get thrown out just like the first one was”

It’s Monday and that means Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are here for Touché! Chris and Dave break down all the political stories that are making news including the GOP’s plan to replace Obamacare, President Trump’s new travel ban and President Trump accusing President Obama of tapping the phones at Trump Tower during the campaign.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio