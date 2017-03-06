Dean Richards broadcast his Sunday Morning Show live from the American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at the Presidential Towers. And captains Dave Eanet and Patti Vasquez led WGN Radio’s team “Eanet to Win It” in the challenge to step up for lung health at Chicago’s biggest stair climb.
Photos: Dean Richards, WGN Radio at Fight For Air Climb
-
Dean Richards live broadcast at Fight For Air Climb on March 5
-
ALA Walkers: Firefighters Mike Bitters and Leah Giblin
-
ALA’s Kristen Young: “You can have lung cancer despite not being a smoker”
-
WGN Radio trains for the Lung Association Fight For Air Climb
-
The American Blues Theater Previews “Buddy” The Buddy Holly Musical And Fan Favorite Songs
-
-
Dean Richards’ A-List Interviews: Ice Cube & Tracy Morgan
-
The cast of “Spamilton” LIVE performance
-
Michael Kutza: “The Oscars have become more of a fashion show”
-
Roeser’s Bakery: Celebrating 106 Years of Delicious Treats and Packzi Day!
-
Foodtime: Salero’s Ashlee Aubin and Rainbow Cone’s Lynn Sapp
-
-
State Sen. Michael Hastings and RHA volunteer Steve Ferkau on #Hustle2017
-
Nancy Hughes’ Delicious Diabetes Cookbook
-
Tony and Tina’s Wedding Created the “Interactive & Immersive Audience Experience”