Live from Studio 435: Absolutely Not

The tremendous local rock-n-roll trio Absolutely Not join Justin in Studio 435 to talk about making music in Chicago, what drew them to Chicago’s supportive music scene, the punk history of Chicago, how they differ from the classic “punk rock” sound, where they see themselves fit in on the local music scene, the importance of networking, their affinity for basement shows, their latest single, “Programmed,” preparing to put out new music this summer and their upcoming show at Cole’s. The band also performs a few songs including, “Programmed,” “Vacation” and a new song, “Strictly Top.”

