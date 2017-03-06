× Hardcore singing grandma, ‘The Grindmother,’ coming to Chicago

CHINATOWN — Looking for something unique to do Monday night? Check out “The Grindmother” — a hardcore band fronted by a 67-year-old grandmother who shouts lead vocals for her son’s band.

The woman, who goes by The Grindmother, first picked up a microphone in 2015 at the urging of her son during a rehearsal with a former band.

“He wanted me to go up into his studio there to do some screams into the microphone to see how it turned out,” she told CTV News in December. “I asked him, ‘What do I have to do?’ He gives me a little bit of instruction, but basically just scream.”

