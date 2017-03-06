× ‘Governor Rauner, do your job!’ – Chance The Rapper announces a $1 million gift and challenge to help CPS

Chance The Rapper is putting his money where his mouth is…He’s donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools to be used for Arts and Enrichment.

The former CPS student says this is just the beginning. He’s challenging corporations to help the struggling district. For every $100,000 donated, socialworkschi.org will donate another $10,000 to Chicago schools. You can donate at socialworkschi.org/cps.

The donation comes just days after Chance met with Governor Rauner to ask him to give CPS the $215 million that he vetoed.