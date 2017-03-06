× Former CIA officer and candidate for president Evan McMullin explains why President Trump’s wiretapping accusations are “fantasy”

Former CIA officer and chief policy director for House Republicans before entering the 2016 presidential race as a conservative independent candidate, Evan McMullin joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why the wiretapping allegations against President Obama are likely to be untrue.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3308178/3308178_2017-03-06-195118.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

