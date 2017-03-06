× Former chairman of the House Select Intel Comm. on President Trump’s wiretapping accusations: “Makes me scratch my head”

Former member chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, officer in the U.S. Army, and FBI special agent, Mike Rogers joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about allegations made by President Trump accusing President Obama of wiretapping phones at the Trump Tower in New York.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3308175/3308175_2017-03-06-194915.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

