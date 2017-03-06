Former chairman of the House Select Intel Comm. on President Trump’s wiretapping accusations: “Makes me scratch my head”

Posted 6:45 PM, March 6, 2017, by , Updated at 10:52AM, March 7, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new Labor Secretary nominee in the East Room at the White House on February 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. The announcement comes a day after Andrew Puzder withdrew his nomination. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Former member chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, officer in the U.S. Army, and FBI special agent, Mike Rogers joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about allegations made by President Trump accusing President Obama of wiretapping phones at the Trump Tower in New York.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​