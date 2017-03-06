× “Elton Jim” Turano rants on the Grammy “show” and the Oscars tweetin’ debacle

In this 42nd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano lets it rip on award shows. First, he digs into how the Grammy Awards sold its soul for TV ratings over musical integrity. The hypocrisy of the Grammy Awards telecast is how this “award” show now is all about high-profile, popular artist performances and a few actual award presentations. And in the “Pop Culture Club” with Emily Armanetti, Jim and Emily discuss the biggest debacle in Oscar history.