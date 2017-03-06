President Donald Trump holds up the Historically Black Colleges and Universities HBCU Executive Order after signing it, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in the Oval Office in the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Chicago Tribune’s Eric Zorn on Trump’s “Busy” Weekend, New Travel Ban And More
Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder talk with the Chicago Tribune’s Eric Zorn to give the latest on politics, President Trump’s weekend on Twitter and the new travel ban.