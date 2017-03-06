× Bill and Wendy Full Show 03-06-17

On today’s show, Bill and Wendy begin the show talking about Wendy’s recent trip to see “Mama Mia.” They then welcome in attorney Jerome Buting, now famous for his role in the trial of Steven Avery, featured on Netflix’s ‘Making a Murderer.” They discuss the trial, the series, the criminal justice system and his book “Illusion of Justice: Inside Making a Murderer and America’s Broken System.”

Bill and Wendy then discuss the controversy over the new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ movie and then welcome in the Chicago Tribune’s Eric Zorn to give the latest on politics, President Trump and the new travel ban.

In the second-half of the show today, Bill and Wendy quiz each other and listeners on how many female artists they can name and list the 7 most common co-workers you will find in your office, according to the Chicago Tribune’s Rex Huppke.

They close the show by welcoming in ABC’S Jason Nathanson to talk about David Letterman’s comments about President Trump and discuss a peculiar lawsuit involving Papa Johns and a customer.