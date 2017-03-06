× Author Kevin Davis on neuroscience in the courtoom: It made what would have been a regular domestic violence murder case into something groundbreaking

Author Kevin Davis has just had his book, The Brain Defense: Murder in Manhattan and the Dawn of Neuroscience in America’s Courtrooms. The book explores the case of Herbert Weinstein, who mysteriously admitted to murdering his wife, following an argument. Kevin explains changes in the justice system inspired by an orange-sized cyst in Weinstein’s brain.