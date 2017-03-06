× Author Donna Seaman on women painters: “I think it’s always so difficult for women to be taken seriously”

Author Donna Seaman describes the seven impacting artists she writes about in her book, Identity Unknown: Rediscovering Seven American Women Artists. Donna highlights the art of women not known for their art; Ree Morton whose squeamishness led her away from medical work, Gertrude Abercrombie, most recognized for her celebrity friends and more.

Meet Donna at the Harold Washington Library, March 21.