× WGN Radio Theatre #159: Suspense, Our Miss Brooks, Sherlock Holmes

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 4th, 2017. For starters, a thrilling tale that will keep you on the edge of your seat: “Suspense: De Mortius with Charles Laughton (2-10-49).” Then, “Our Miss Brooks: Clay City Wants Miss Brooks (3-27-49)” and to wrap things up, a mystery with everyone’s favorite pipe-puffing detective, “Sherlock Holmes and the Strange Case of the Demon Barber (1-28-46).”