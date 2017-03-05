× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 3/5/17

It’s another packed show for this edition of the Sunday Spin.

As usual, we spin through the national political news after we get our 7 a.m. news and sports update from Dave and Sam. We now know Attorney General Jeff Sessions is recusing himself from a Justice Department probe of Russian influence in the presidential campaign.

We’re joined by Constance Brewer, Chief External Affairs Officer, Noble Network of Charter Schools. We’ll discuss a new report on charter schools compiled from Chicago Public School data.