The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 3/5/17
It’s another packed show for this edition of the Sunday Spin.
As usual, we spin through the national political news after we get our 7 a.m. news and sports update from Dave and Sam. We now know Attorney General Jeff Sessions is recusing himself from a Justice Department probe of Russian influence in the presidential campaign.
We’re joined by Constance Brewer, Chief External Affairs Officer, Noble Network of Charter Schools. We’ll discuss a new report on charter schools compiled from Chicago Public School data.
Next, Rick’s old friend Roger Simon is on the line. Roger is the recently retired national political columnist for Politico.
Finally we’re joined by Tom Cross. Tom is the chair of the Illinois Board of Higher Education and the former Illinois House Republican leader. We talk about the state of higher education in Illinois as well as the state Senate’s unsuccessful attempts to reach a “grand bargain” to end the budget impasse.