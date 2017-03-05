× Storm Inspired Showroom, A.R.T. Fashion Show and Beautility

Amy & Josh- Storm Inspired Showroom

https://www.facebook.com/storminspired/

A new design showroom opening. A super successful designer that is opening a suburban showroom that is geared for designers but open to the public. Bring your inspiration ideas or dilemma to one of their designers. The home furnishings showroom features custom upholstered furniture, case goods, unique lighting, custom rugs and accessories.

A.R.T Fashion Show- Brandi Lewis, Committee Chair & President of the Model Committee

http://pulsefashionshow.com/

Fashion Marketing Students at The Illinois Institute of Art in Schaumburg . The theme of this year’s show is A.R.T (Ascend, Rise, Transcend).

Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Benigno

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is retiring in 2018 after 20 years, and the “exit strategy” of Tom Benigno is to become Norridge’s mayor.

BEAUTILITY’s founder Michelle Gast

http://livebeautility.com/

When we get toward the bottom of our beauty products, we’ll do almost anything to get it all out – shaking, setting it upside down, or cutting open tubes. Unfortunately, there is usually still plenty left clinging to the sides and bottom.