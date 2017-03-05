× Steve Dale Full Show 3/5/17 | A new state proposal could seriously affect the ethical sale of pets

This week on Steve Dale’s Pet World, Steve takes on a proposal for the state of Illinois that could have potentially damaging effects on the ethical sale of pets.

He breaks down a statement by a group known as the Illinois Pet Lover’s Association in favor of the proposal and explains the negative outcomes the proposal could have.

Listen to Steve Dale’s Pet World each and every Sunday at 6:30 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Steve on his website as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.