Andrea Darlas takes the Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Chicago, the Warrior Games and Rags of Honor.
Photos: Andrea Darlas takes the Polar Plunge
-
Wounded Warriors to participate in the 2017 Special Olympic Polar Plunge
-
Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez Full Show (March 2nd) | Special Olympics Polar Plunge is coming up! Music from Almond and Olive, Finance Assistance with Cheryl Fields
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 03.01.17: 2017 Stevies
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 03.03.17: Fruit on Friday
-
The Morning Show Remembers Carrie Fisher
-
-
Andrea gets us ready for tax season with the BBB
-
Saturday Night Special with Amy Guth & Rex Huppke: the Women’s March
-
Andrea Darlas and Esmeralda Leon: Full Show 2/11/17
-
Video: Andrea and Violeta check out PAWS Chicago
-
Pete McMurray Full Show 12/28/16
-
-
Now, that’s a Game Changer!
-
A Greek box office sensation leaps into Chicago movie theaters
-
12 Scams of Christmas