OTL #542: Affordable housing on the NW Side, Roses4Austin, The Secret History of Big John Wrencher

Mike Stephen talks with Chicago Housing Initiative organizer Ben Goldsmith about the controversial push for affordable housing in Jefferson Park, visits with Oak Park and River Forest High School senior Sydney Jackson and St. Catherine – St. Lucy School principal Sharon Leamy about the Roses4Austin after-school program and the importance of volunteering in the community, and chats with Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) about one-armed harmonica player Big John Wrencher for this week’s “Winter Blues” edition of The Secret History of Chicago Music. Meanwhile, we discuss CityHealth’s questionable study that rates Chicago as one of the healthiest cities in America. This week’s local music is provided by the Boogers.

