× Chicago’s 7 ‘most endangered’ structures include water cribs, Jackson Park

THE LOOP — Offshore water cribs, the South Side’s Jackson Park and various public sculptures are among the most endangered properties in the city, according to a local preservation group.

Ward Miller, executive director of Preservation Chicago, unveiled the annual “Chicago 7” list at Chicago Architecture Foundation’s Lecture Hall, 224 S. Michigan Avenue, Wednesday during an event celebrating Chicago’s birthday.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

Preservation Chicago’s list of the seven buildings, structures, and other features of the city reflect those most in danger of being lost to demolition or decay.