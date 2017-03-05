× Brian Noonan Show 3/5/17: Marriage proposal stories and live Irish music

Brian congratulates his producer Cody on getting engaged and swaps proposal stories with the crew. Plus: live Irish music in-studio!

To kick off the show, Brian has Cody recap the story of how he proposed to his girlfriend last week, then retells the story of how he proposed to his wife over 20 years ago (and there are striking similarities). Newsman Roger Badesch and listeners also chime in with their engagement stories before Brian turns his attention to an important political issue: the president’s handshake!

Then, Kathleen O’Neill from the Irish American Heritage Center stops by with The Dirty Wellies, who perform some traditional Irish music in-studio in advance of some upcoming appearances and fun activities taking place around St. Patrick’s Day.

To wrap up the show, Karen Conti joins Brian to answer legal questions from listeners and discuss President Trump’s latest wire-tapping allegations against President Obama.