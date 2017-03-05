× Amy Guth Full Show 3/4 | Cole Lavalais, Kevin Coval, Idris Goodwin, The Neo Futurists & celebrating Chicago’s 180th birthday

In honor of Chicago’s 180th birthday, Amy Guth welcomes a group of guests that are celebrating Chicago in their work.

Author Cole Lavalais recently founded the Chicago Writer’s Studio, a business dedicated to helping writers both new and experienced through classes such as “Writing 101” and “Finishing Your Novel”. Amy and Cole talk about the process of learning the craft and some of the challenges writers must overcome to realize their work.

Kevin Coval, founder of “Louder Than A Bomb: The Chicago Youth Poetry Festival”, is in studio to talk about his new collection of poems, “The People’s History of Chicago”. He is joined by playwright and collaborator Idris Goodwin as they talk about the Howard Zinn inspired collection and the book’s launch.

Chicago theatre legends The Neo Futurists have a new production set to take their frantic brand of live theatre into the future. Kurt Chiang and Lily Mooney are on the line to talk about “The Infinite Wrench” and what audiences can expect from the next act for The Neo Futurists.

All this, plus calls from listeners sharing their favorite things about Chicago it’s 180th birthday.