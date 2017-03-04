× The Beat Full Show (3/4/17): Wildcats prepare for ‘Dancing Days’

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowotz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: Dave Eanet kicks off the show to recap Northwestern’s 67-65 win over Michigan on Wednesday and the dramatic long pass and buzzer-beating layup that capped it off; Brent Sopel joins the show to talk about the Blackhawks’ six-game win streak, Artemi Panarin reigniting his confidence, getting Corey Crawford back into a steady groove with Scott Darling on the shelf and more; Wildcats forward Nathan Taphorn discusses his role in the biggest play in NU Basketball history and looks ahead to the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments; Adam Hoge gives some of his impressions of prospects and Bears QB possibilities from the NFL combine, and more.