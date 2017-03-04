× Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez Full Show (March 3rd) | It’s Freak Out Friday with our Political Round Table, Senator Daniel Biss and new segment, “Sound Off!”

Happy Friday! We start tonight’s show with a visit from Senator Daniel Biss and viral sensation Elliot Serrano who jump on air for some lively conversation and Whiskey and a Cookie. We also kick off our newest segment, “Sound Off!” where we welcome in listener calls and give them 20 seconds to say whatever they would like to our political experts. And finally, we have our political round table with Erik Elk, Ken Jakubowski and Dave Lundy.

All this and more with Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!